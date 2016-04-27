BRIEF-Hologic Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.47

April 27 (Reuters) - Hologic Inc

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.47

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Hologic announces financial results for second quarter of fiscal 2016

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.24

* Q2 revenue $693.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $687.3 million

* Says redeploys $460.2 million of capital to reduce convertible debt, and repurchase shares

* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.89 to $1.91

* Sees FY 2016 revenues $2,810 million to $2,830 million

* Sees Q3 revenues $695 million to $705 million

* Sees Q3 revenues $695 million to $705 million

* Sees Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.47 to $0.48