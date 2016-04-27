BRIEF-Opentext to acquire ANXeBusiness Corp for $100 mln

April 27 (Reuters) - Open Text Corp
* Open text corp says transaction purchase price is approximately $100 million
* Acquisition is expected to generate approximately $30 million of annualized revenues
* Acquisition is expected to be both accretive and on opentext operating model, immediately
