BRIEF-Opentext to acquire ANXeBusiness Corp for $100 mln
April 27, 2016 / 11:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Opentext to acquire ANXeBusiness Corp for $100 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Open Text Corp

* Open text corp says transaction purchase price is approximately $100 million

* Acquisition is expected to generate approximately $30 million of annualized revenues

* Open text corp says acquisition is expected to generate approximately $30 million of annualized revenues, be accretive

* Acquisition is expected to be both accretive and on opentext operating model, immediately

* Opentext to acquire anx Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
