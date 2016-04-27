BRIEF-Service Corporation International reports Q1 earnings per share $ 0.24

April 27 (Reuters) - Service Corporation International
* Service corporation international announces first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $0.28 from continuing operations excluding items
* Qtrly revenue $749.3 million versus $748.1 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.24
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.28, revenue view $715.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)