BRIEF-OSI Systems reports Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.47

April 27 (Reuters) - OSI Systems Inc
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.47
* Sees Q$ earnings per share $0.45 to $0.70 excluding items
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.64
* Q3 revenue $210.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $211.1 million
* Osi systems inc says as of march 31, 2016, company’s backlog was approximately $661 million
* Sees q4 sales $230 million to $255 million
* Company authorizes additional 1,000,000 share stock repurchase program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)