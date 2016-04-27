BRIEF-OSI Systems reports Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.47

April 27 (Reuters) - OSI Systems Inc

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.47

* Sees Q$ earnings per share $0.45 to $0.70 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.64

* Q3 revenue $210.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $211.1 million

* Osi systems inc says as of march 31, 2016, company’s backlog was approximately $661 million

* Sees q4 sales $230 million to $255 million

* Company authorizes additional 1,000,000 share stock repurchase program