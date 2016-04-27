FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Forrester Research reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.06
#Market News
April 27, 2016 / 9:06 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Forrester Research reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.06

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Forrester Research

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.06

* Q1 pro forma earnings per share $0.18

* Q1 revenue $77.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $76.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q2 2016 gaap total revenues of approximately $83.5 million to $86.5 million

* Sees q2 2016 gaap diluted earnings per share of approximately $0.25 to $0.30

* Sees q2 2016 pro forma diluted earnings per share of approximately $0.32 to $0.37

* Sees fy 2016 pro forma earnings per share about $1.15 to $1.22

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $0.81 to $0.88

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $322 million to $330 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.20, revenue view $326.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.39, revenue view $85.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

