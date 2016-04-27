FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Atlantic Coast Financial Corp reports Q1 earnings per share $0.10
April 27, 2016 / 9:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Atlantic Coast Financial Corp reports Q1 earnings per share $0.10

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Atlantic Coast Financial Corp

* Atlantic coast financial corporation reports significantly higher earnings for the first quarter of 2016

* Q1 earnings per share $0.10

* Q1 core earnings per share $0.07 excluding items

* Net interest income improved to $6.1 million for 3 months ended march 31, 2016, from $4.4 million for 3 months ended march 31, 2015

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

