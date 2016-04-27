BRIEF-FormFactor reports Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.24

April 27 (Reuters) - Formfactor Inc

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.24

* Sees q2 revenue $76 million to $80 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Formfactor, inc. Reports first quarter results in line with updated guidance

* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.11

* Q1 revenue $53.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $57.2 million

* Sees q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.10 to $0.14

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.09, revenue view $75.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q2 non-gaap gross margin to be in range of 34% to 37% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)