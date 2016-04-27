FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-SGI reports Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.02
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 27, 2016 / 9:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-SGI reports Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.02

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Silicon Graphics International Corp

* Sgi reports fiscal third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.02

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.03

* Q3 revenue $132 million versus i/b/e/s view $140 million

* Sees 2016 revenue of at least $530 million

* Sees 2016 non-gaap earnings per share of at least $0.03

* Sees 2016 gaap net loss per share of approximately $0.40

* Says currently expects to achieve non-GAAP profitability for Q4 based on revenue of at least $120 million

* Q4 revenue view $182.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.25, revenue view $600.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.