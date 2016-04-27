BRIEF-SGI reports Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.02

April 27 (Reuters) - Silicon Graphics International Corp

* Sgi reports fiscal third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.02

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.03

* Q3 revenue $132 million versus i/b/e/s view $140 million

* Sees 2016 revenue of at least $530 million

* Sees 2016 non-gaap earnings per share of at least $0.03

* Sees 2016 gaap net loss per share of approximately $0.40

* Says currently expects to achieve non-GAAP profitability for Q4 based on revenue of at least $120 million

* Q4 revenue view $182.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.25, revenue view $600.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)