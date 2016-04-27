BRIEF-Paypal reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.30

April 27 (Reuters) - Paypal Holdings Inc
* Paypal reports strong first quarter results
* Sees fy 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.45 to $1.50
* Sees Q2 2016 GAAP earnings per share $0.25 to $0.27
* Sees Q2 2016 revenue up 16 to 18 percent
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.30
* Paypal holdings inc says 8 payment transactions per active account on a trailing twelve month basis, up 12%
* Says Paypal processed $81 billion in TPV, representing FX-neutral growth of 31% in q1
* Paypal holdings inc says grew its active account base by 4.5 million in Q1, ending quarter with 184 million active customer accounts
* Sees Q2 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.34 to $0.36
* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share $1.09 to $1.14
* Sees FY 2016 revenue up 16 to 19 percent
* Q1 revenue $2.544 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.5 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.35, revenue view $2.57 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.49, revenue view $10.67 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees for Q2 revenue, 12% - 14% growth at current spot rates to a range of $2.570 to $2.620 billion
* Sees for Q2 revenue, 12% - 14% growth at current spot rates to a range of $2.570 to $2.620 billion

* Sees for FY revenue, 14% - 16% growth at current spot rates to a range of $10.5 to $10.7 billion