BRIEF-Ameriprise Financial reports Q1 operating earnings per share $2.17

April 27 (Reuters) - Ameriprise Financial Inc

* Ameriprise financial reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $2.09

* At quarter end, total assets under management and administration were $773 billion

* Q1 operating earnings per share $2.17

* Q1 revenue $2.8 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $2.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says raised its regular quarterly dividend 12 percent to $0.75 per share