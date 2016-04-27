BRIEF-QEP Resources Inc Q1 loss per share $4.55

April 27 (Reuters) - Qep Resources Inc Says Sees 2016 Total Natural Gas Equivalent Production 303 Bcfe

* Qep resources reports first quarter 2016 financial and operating results

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.53 excluding items

* In response to current commodity price environment, reduced fy capital budget for drilling and completions by over 50% compared with 2015

* Q1 loss per share $4.55

* Company anticipates approximately flat year-over-year crude oil production in 2016

* QEP Resources Inc sees FY 2016 Oil Production 19.0 MMBBL - 20.5 MMBBL

* QEP Resources Inc sees FY 2016 NGL production 4 MMBBL - 5 MMBBL

* QEP Resources Inc sees 2016 natural gas production 165 BCF - 175 BCF

* QEP Resources Inc SEES 2016 total natural gas equivalent production 303 BCFE - 328 BCFE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)