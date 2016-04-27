FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ManTech International reports Q1 earnings per share $0.35
#Market News
April 27, 2016 / 9:20 PM / in a year

BRIEF-ManTech International reports Q1 earnings per share $0.35

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Mantech International Corp

* Q1 earnings per share $0.35

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says book-to-bill ratio 1.3 for q1

* Says board of directors has declared that company will pay a cash dividend of $0.21 per share on june 24, 2016

* Says backlog of business at end of quarter was $4.2 billion, up 2% compared to q4 of 2015

* Says reaffirms its 2016 guidance previously provided on february 17, 2016

* Mantech announces financial results for first quarter of 2016

* Q1 revenue $391 million versus i/b/e/s view $386.7 million

* Says Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

