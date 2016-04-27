BRIEF-TTM Technologies Inc Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.07

April 27 (Reuters) - Ttm Technologies Inc
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.14
* Q1 sales $583.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $585 million
* Sees Q2 2016 revenue $580 million to $620 million
* For Q2 of 2016, TTM estimates that non-gaap net income will be in range of $0.16 to $0.22 per diluted share
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.07
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S