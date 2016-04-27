BRIEF-Manhattan Associates announces CFO resignation

April 27 (Reuters) - Manhattan Associates Inc

* Announces CFO resignation

* CFO Dennis Story, notified company he will be leaving to pursue personal and other business interests

* Manhattan associates says Dennis Story will continue to serve manhattan in his current role through end of company’s second fiscal quarter

* Says proceeding with its process to identify a successor to Dennis Story

* Manhattan associates inc says intends that Linda Pinne, senior vp, global corporate controller, chief accounting officer, will serve as interim cfo