April 27 (Reuters) - Covenant Transportation Group Inc :

* Q1 earnings per share $0.21

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Covenant transportation group announces first quarter financial and operating results

* Q1 revenue $156.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $163.9 million

* Sees q2 2016 earnings per share $0.28 to $0.33

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)