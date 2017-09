April 27 (Reuters) - First Solar Inc :

* First Solar announces leadership transition

* Mark R. Widmar appointed chief executive officer effective July 1, 2016

* Jim Hughes to serve as advisor and remain on board of directors

* Current chief financial officer Mark R. Widmar has been appointed chief executive officer, effective july 1, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)