BRIEF-Amkor Technology sees Q2 revenue of about $875 mln
#Market News
April 27, 2016 / 9:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Amkor Technology sees Q2 revenue of about $875 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Amkor Technology Inc :

* Sees Q2 revenue about $875 million

* Sees Q2 2016 loss per share $0.04 to $0.14

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Amkor technology reports financial results for the first quarter 2016

* Q1 sales $869 million versus i/b/e/s view $811.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.00

* “looking ahead, we see improved demand across most end markets in q2”

* Full year 2016 capital expenditures of around $650 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.01, revenue view $869.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
