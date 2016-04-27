BRIEF-Amkor Technology sees Q2 revenue of about $875 mln

April 27 (Reuters) - Amkor Technology Inc :

* Sees Q2 revenue about $875 million

* Sees Q2 2016 loss per share $0.04 to $0.14

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Amkor technology reports financial results for the first quarter 2016

* Q1 sales $869 million versus i/b/e/s view $811.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.00

* “looking ahead, we see improved demand across most end markets in q2”

* Full year 2016 capital expenditures of around $650 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.01, revenue view $869.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S