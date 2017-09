BRIEF-Duke Realty reports Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.26

April 27 (Reuters) - Duke Realty Corp

* Duke realty reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.26

* Duke realty corp qtrly core funds from operations per diluted share was $0.28

* Reaffirmed all 2016 guidance metrics, including core ffo, ffo, and adjusted funds from operations

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q2 FFO per share $0.26 - $0.33

* Sees q2 FFO per share $0.26 - $0.33

* Sees q2 core FFO per share $0.28 - $0.31