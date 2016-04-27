FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Innophos Holdings Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.66
#Market News
April 27, 2016 / 9:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Innophos Holdings Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.66

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Innophos Holdings Inc

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.66

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 sales fell 6 percent to $190 million

* 2016 capital expenditures will approximate $40 million

* Specialty phosphates volumes are expected to decline by 3-5% for full year 2016 compared to 2015

* Adjusted EBITDA results for Q2 are expected to be broadly in line with Q1 2016

* Q1 revenue view $189.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
