BRIEF-Innophos Holdings Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.66

April 27 (Reuters) - Innophos Holdings Inc

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.66

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 sales fell 6 percent to $190 million

* 2016 capital expenditures will approximate $40 million

* Specialty phosphates volumes are expected to decline by 3-5% for full year 2016 compared to 2015

* Adjusted EBITDA results for Q2 are expected to be broadly in line with Q1 2016

* Q1 revenue view $189.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)