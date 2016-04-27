FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-The Cheesecake Factory Q1 earnings per share $0.68
#Market News
April 27, 2016 / 9:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-The Cheesecake Factory Q1 earnings per share $0.68

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Cheesecake Factory Inc

* The Cheesecake Factory reports results for first quarter of fiscal 2016

* Continues to expect to open as many as eight company-owned restaurants domestically in fiscal 2016

* Comparable restaurant sales at Cheesecake Factory restaurants increased 1.7% in Q1 of fiscal 2016

* Q1 revenue $553.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $555.1 million

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share

* First company-owned restaurant opened in Albuquerque, New Mexico in Feb and next location is expected to open in Q2 of this year

* Q1 earnings per share $0.68

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

