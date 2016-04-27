BRIEF-CACI narrows FY16 guidance range for revenue, net income

April 27 (Reuters) - Caci International Inc :

* Caci reports results for its fiscal 2016 third quarter

* Q3 revenue $977.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $1.01 billion

* Qtrly earnings per share $1.38

* Total backlog at march 31, 2016 was $12.9 billion, an increase of 33.9 percent, compared with $9.7 billion at end of q3 of FY15

* Narrowing FY16 guidance range for revenue, net income

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $3.70 billion - $3.80 billion

* Sees FY 2016 diluted earnings per share $5.37 - $5.65

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $5.62, revenue view $3.79 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S