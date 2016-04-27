FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-CACI narrows FY16 guidance range for revenue, net income
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 27, 2016 / 11:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-CACI narrows FY16 guidance range for revenue, net income

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Caci International Inc :

* Caci reports results for its fiscal 2016 third quarter

* Q3 revenue $977.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $1.01 billion

* Qtrly earnings per share $1.38

* Total backlog at march 31, 2016 was $12.9 billion, an increase of 33.9 percent, compared with $9.7 billion at end of q3 of FY15

* Narrowing FY16 guidance range for revenue, net income

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $3.70 billion - $3.80 billion

* Sees FY 2016 diluted earnings per share $5.37 - $5.65

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $5.62, revenue view $3.79 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.