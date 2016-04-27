BRIEF-Midsouth Bancorp Q1 operating earnings per share $0.17

April 27 (Reuters) - Midsouth Bancorp Inc :

* Midsouth bancorp inc reports first quarter 2016 results and declares quarterly dividends

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.17

* Qtrly net interest income decreased $873,000 in quarterly comparison

* Qtrly revenues from consolidated operations decreased $1.2 million in quarterly comparison to $22.9 million for quarter ended mar 31 , 2016

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.14, revenue view $23.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S