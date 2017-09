BRIEF-La Quinta Holdings Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.09

April 27 (Reuters) - La Quinta Holdings Inc :

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.09

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.31 including items

* Says system-wide comparable revpar decreased 2.5 percent compared to 8.2 percent revpar

* Qtrly total revenue $241.7 million versus $248.1 million

* La quinta holdings inc. Reports results for first quarter 2016

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2016 revpar growth on a system-wide comparable hotel basis 1.0 percent to 3.0 percent

* Sees 2016 adjusted ebitda $367 million to $384 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)