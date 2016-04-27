FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Callaway Golf Company Q1 earnings per share $0.40
#Market News
April 27, 2016 / 9:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Callaway Golf Company Q1 earnings per share $0.40

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Callaway Golf Co :

* Callaway golf company announces first quarter 2016 financial results with continued improvements in gross margins and profitability; callaway increases 2016 full year gaap revenue and earnings guidance

* Q1 sales $274 million versus i/b/e/s view $280.9 million

* Sees fy 2016 gaap earnings per share $0.40 to $0.50

* Sees q2 earnings per share $0.33 - $0.37

* Q1 earnings per share $0.40

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 sales $855 million to $880 million

* Sees q2 net sales $238 - $245 million

* Q2 revenue view $240.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
