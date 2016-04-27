FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Antero Midstream Q1 revenue $136 million
#Market News
April 27, 2016 / 9:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Antero Midstream Q1 revenue $136 million

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Antero Midstream Partners Lp :

* Q1 revenue $136 million versus i/b/e/s view $117.5 million

* Increased 2016 adjusted ebitda guidance by $25 million to a range of $325 - $350 million

* Increased 2016 distributable cash flow guidance by $25 million to a range of $275 - $300 million

* Antero midstream reports first quarter 2016 financial results and increases guidance

* Antero midstream partners lp qtrly adjusted ebitda of $80 million , a 32% increase compared to prior year quarter

* Declared a cash distribution of $0.235 per unit for q1 of 2016, a 7% increase sequentially

* Looking ahead to q2, we expect cash flows to be relatively in line with q1 results

* In second half of 2016, antero resources plans to reaccelerate completion activities

* Expects to fund all 2016 capital expenditures with internally generated operating cash flow, available borrowing capacity

* Low pressure gathering volumes for q1 of 2016 averaged 1,303 mmcf/d, a 39% increase

* High pressure gathering volumes for q1 of 2016 averaged 1,222 mmcf/d, an 8% increase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
