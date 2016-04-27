FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-U.S. Concrete to restate its 2015 financial statements
#Market News
April 27, 2016 / 10:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-U.S. Concrete to restate its 2015 financial statements

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Concrete

* U.S. Concrete Announces Reversal Of Non Cash income tax position; company will restate its 2015 financial statements

* Will restate its financial statements and amend certain disclosures for year ended december 31, 2015

* Restatement is related to company’s $24.8 million deferred tax asset

* During q4 of 2015, company concluded that valuation allowance on a portion of its net deferred tax assets could be reversed

* Reflected reversal of valuation allowance in its consolidated statement of operations for year ended december 31, 2015

* Deferred tax asset had no valuation allowance recorded against it as of december 31, 2015

* Adjustments to not affect adjusted ebitda, cash flow from operations for year ended dec 31, 2015 nor our future operational prospects

* To eliminate deferred tax asset from its consolidated balance sheet as of december 31, 2015

* To eliminate a $6.1 million tax deduction included in income tax benefit in its consolidated statement of operations for year ended dec 31

* Intends to file a form 10-k/a for year ended december 31, 2015 as soon as possible to implement these changes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
