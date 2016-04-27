FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Washington REIT Q1 core FFO per share $0.42
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 27, 2016 / 10:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Washington REIT Q1 core FFO per share $0.42

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

* Q1 core FFO per share $0.42

* Sees fy 2016 core FFO per share $1.70 to $1.77

* Washington real estate investment trust announces first quarter financial and operating results

* Q1 FFO per share $0.41

* Qtrly same-store net operating income growth of 2.5%, with same-store rental growth of 2.7%, over q1 2015

* Qtrly office properties’ same-store noi increased by 4.0%, compared to corresponding prior year period

* Increased same-store noi guidance to range from flat to 1% for 2016

* Qtrly retail properties’ same-store noi decreased by 0.3%, compared to corresponding prior year period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.