BRIEF-Neff Corp reports Q1 adj shr $0.31
April 27, 2016 / 11:06 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Neff Corp reports Q1 adj shr $0.31

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Neff Corp

* Neff Corporation announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.31

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $390 million to $410 million

* Q1 revenue $89.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $85.5 million

* Says FY 2016 net capital expenditures are expected to be in range of $100 million to $110 million

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted EBITDA is forecast to be in a range of $190 million to $200 million

* Says adjusted EBITDA is forecast to be in a range of $190 million to $200 million

* Sees FY 2016 net capital expenditures are expected to be in range of $100 million to $110 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
