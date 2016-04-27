BRIEF-General cable reports Q1 adj shr from cont ops of $0.19

April 27 (Reuters) - General Cable Corp

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.19 from continuing operations

* General cable reports first quarter 2016 results

* Sees Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.15 to $0.35

* Q1 loss per share $0.17 from continuing operations

* Sees Q2 revenue $950 million to $1.0 billion

* Says unit volume is anticipated to be up mid-single digits sequentially for Q2

* Says metal prices is not anticipated to have a material impact on Q2 outlook

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.24, revenue view $897.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.02, revenue view $847.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net sales $974.0 million versus $1,171.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: