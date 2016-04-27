FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Xilinx reports Q4 shr of $0.54
#Market News
April 27, 2016 / 11:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Xilinx reports Q4 shr of $0.54

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Xilinx Inc :

* Xilinx announces fourth quarter & fiscal 2016 results; record 28nm & 20nm sales, dividend raised for 11th consecutive year

* Q4 earnings per share $0.54

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.33per share

* Q4 sales $571 million versus i/b/e/s view $566.2 million

* Says declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per outstanding share of common stock, an increase from current dividend of $0.31 per share

* Sees Q1 gross margin is expected to be 69% to 70%

* Sees Q1 sales are expected to be approximately flat sequentially Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
