BRIEF-Tetra Tech Q2 EPS $0.37 from continuing operations
April 27, 2016 / 10:06 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tetra Tech Q2 EPS $0.37 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Tetra Tech Inc :

* Tetra tech reports second quarter 2016 results

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $1.80 to $1.95

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $1.8 billion to $2.0 billion

* Q2 revenue view $466.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q3 2016 earnings per share $0.47 to $0.52

* Q2 earnings per share $0.37 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue rose 15 percent to $617 million

* Sees q3 revenue $475 million to $525 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says cash eps is expected to range from $2.70 to $3.00 for full year

* On april 25, 2016, board declared 13% increase in quarterly dividend, raising it to $0.09 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

