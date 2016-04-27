FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Quality Systems sees FY 2017 non-gaap EPS $0.78 to $0.86
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 27, 2016 / 10:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Quality Systems sees FY 2017 non-gaap EPS $0.78 to $0.86

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Quality Systems Inc :

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $508 million to $522 million

* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.70 to $0.72

* Sees fy 2016 gaap earnings per share $0.08 to $0.10

* Sees q4 2016 revenue $126 million to $128 million

* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.78 to $0.86

* Sees q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.17 to $0.19

* Sees q4 gaap loss per share $0.26 to $0.28

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $491 million to $493 million

* Says Organizational Realignment Is Expected To Result In Approximately $4 Mln Of Restructuring-Related charges

* Quality systems inc says in connection with charges, estimates that it will reduce headcount by about 150 employees, or six percent of u.s. Workforce

* Related savings in fiscal year 2017, excluding restructuring charge

* Quality systems inc says cloud strategy to be based on acquired meditouch platform

* Quality systems inc says corporate structure streamlined for client responsiveness and efficiency

* Quality systems’ fiscal q4 and fy results to reflect pre-tax charge of about $32 million relating to impairment of investment in nextgen

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.17, revenue view $131.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.70, revenue view $496.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.