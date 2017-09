April 27 (Reuters) - Bankwell Financial Group Inc :

* Q1 revenue $12.1 million

* Bankwell financial group reports record first quarter net income of $3.0 million, $0.40 earnings per common share, 9.23% return on average tangible common equity and declares second quarter dividend

* Q1 earnings per share $0.40

* Qtrly net interest income $11.4 million versus $9.9 million