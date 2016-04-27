BRIEF-Coeur Mining reports Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.04

April 27 (Reuters) - Coeur Mining Inc
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.04
* Coeur reports first quarter 2016 results
* Coeur mining inc says sold 3.5 million ounces of silver and 79,091 ounces of gold and during quarter
* Q1 revenue $148.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $145.7 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly adjusted all-in sustaining costs per realized silver equivalent ounce of $13.73 dropped 14%
* Qtrly silver production was 3.4 million ounces and gold production was 78,072 ounces
* Expected total consideration of $24.8 million from sales of non-core assets
* Coeur mining inc says 2016 production and cost guidance is unchanged from original guidance provided on february 10, 2016
* Qtrly net loss per share $0.14
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)