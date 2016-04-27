FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Coeur Mining reports Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.04
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 27, 2016 / 10:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Coeur Mining reports Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.04

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Coeur Mining Inc

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.04

* Coeur reports first quarter 2016 results

* Coeur mining inc says sold 3.5 million ounces of silver and 79,091 ounces of gold and during quarter

* Q1 revenue $148.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $145.7 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly adjusted all-in sustaining costs per realized silver equivalent ounce of $13.73 dropped 14%

* Qtrly silver production was 3.4 million ounces and gold production was 78,072 ounces

* Expected total consideration of $24.8 million from sales of non-core assets

* Coeur mining inc says 2016 production and cost guidance is unchanged from original guidance provided on february 10, 2016

* Qtrly net loss per share $0.14

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.