BRIEF-Marriott International reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.87

April 27 (Reuters) - Marriott International Inc

* Marriott international reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.87

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Acquisition of starwood hotels & resorts worldwide is on track to close mid-2016

* Q1 earnings per share $0.85

* Q1 revenue $3.8 billion versus i/b/e/s view $3.68 billion

* Q2 and full year outlook do not include impact of pending starwood acquisition

* For 2016 q2, company expects comparable systemwide revpar on a constant dollar basis will increase 3 to 5 percent in north america

* International comparable systemwide revpar rose 3.5 percent in q1 of 2016

* On a constant dollar basis, worldwide comparable systemwide revpar rose 2.6 percent in q1

* For 2016 q2, expects comparable systemwide revpar on constant dollar basis to increase 2 to 4 percent outside north america,3 to 5 % worldwide

* For 2016, expects comparable systemwide revpar on a constant dollar basis will increase 3 to 5 percent in north america

* Not including any impact from pending starwood acquisition, q2 2016 diluted eps could total $0.96 to $1.00

* Sees gross room additions of approximately 8 percent, or 7 percent, net, worldwide for full year 2016

* Company assumes full year fee revenue could total $1,995 million to $2,045 million

* Company anticipates worldwide incentive management fees will increase 10 to 15 percent for full year 2016

* Not including impact of starwood transaction, company expects full year 2016 operating income could total $1,520 million to $1,585 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.01, revenue view $3.94 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2016 adjusted ebitda could total $1,900 million to $1,965 million , an 11 to 14 percent increase year-over-year

* Company expects investment spending (not including starwood) in 2016 will total approximately $450 million to $550 million

* Expects transactions costs will total $130 million to $150 million in 2016

* Fy2016 revenue view $15.56 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)