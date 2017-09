April 27 (Reuters) - MSCI Inc

* Says Kathleen Winters appointed CFO

* Winters will succeed Bob Qutub, who is retiring from firm

* Says Winters joins MSCI from Honeywell International

* Says Kathleen Winters will succeed Bob Qutub as CFO