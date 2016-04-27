BRIEF-Retail Opportunity Investments Corp Q1 FFO per share $0.27

April 27 (Reuters) - Retail Opportunity Investments Corp Says 7.6% Increase In Same

* Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. reports strong first quarter results & raises FFO guidance

* Retail Opportunity Investments Corp sees FY 2016 FFO per share $1.02 to $1.06

* Retail Opportunity Investments Corp - Q1 FFO per share $0.27

* Retail Opportunity Investments Corp - Center cash net operating income in Q1

* FY2016 FFO per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 FFO per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S