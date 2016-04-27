FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Retail Opportunity Investments Corp Q1 FFO per share $0.27
April 27, 2016 / 10:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Retail Opportunity Investments Corp Q1 FFO per share $0.27

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Retail Opportunity Investments Corp Says 7.6% Increase In Same

* Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. reports strong first quarter results & raises FFO guidance

* Retail Opportunity Investments Corp sees FY 2016 FFO per share $1.02 to $1.06

* Retail Opportunity Investments Corp - Q1 FFO per share $0.27

* Retail Opportunity Investments Corp - Center cash net operating income in Q1

* FY2016 FFO per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

