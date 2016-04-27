FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Celadon Group March quarter EPS $0.19
April 27, 2016 / 11:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Celadon Group March quarter EPS $0.19

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Celadon Group Inc

* Celadon group reports march quarter results and declares dividend

* Quarterly revenue rose 12 percent to $259.6 million

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.19

* Celadon group inc says freight revenue, which excludes fuel surcharges, increased 18.9% to $239.9 million in march 2016 quarter

* Celadon says as result of larger fleet size, we have reduced average seated line haul tractors sequentially by 232 tractors to 5,082 in march quarter

* Says recorded a lower gain on disposition of equipment of $2.0 million in march 2016 quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

