BRIEF-Varian Medical Q2 non-GAAP EPS $1.09
April 27, 2016 / 11:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Varian Medical Q2 non-GAAP EPS $1.09

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Varian Medical Systems Inc

* Varian medical systems reports results for second quarter of fiscal year 2016

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $1.09

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 revenue up about 3 percent

* Sees q3 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $1.16 to $1.20

* Q2 revenue $759 million versus i/b/e/s view $767.9 million

* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $4.55 to $4.65 including items

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $1.01

* Varian medical systems inc says ended quarter with a $3.3 billion backlog, up 6 percent from end of q2 of fiscal year 2015

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $4.58, revenue view $3.22 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.17, revenue view $791.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects slower than anticipated recovery in imaging components business due to high inventory levels at a major customer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

