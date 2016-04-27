BRIEF-Essa Bancorp Q2 EPS $0.20

April 27 (Reuters) - Essa Bancorp Inc

* Essa bancorp, inc. Announces fiscal second quarter, first half 2016 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.20

* Essa bancorp inc says net interest income increased $1.3 million or 11.7%, to $12.3 million for three months ended march 31, 201

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S