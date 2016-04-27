BRIEF-Employers Holdings Q1 operating earnings per share $0.52 excluding items

April 27 (Reuters) - Employers Holdings Inc

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Employers holdings, inc. Reports first quarter 2016 net income of $0.64, net income excluding the impact of the lpt of $0.54 and operating income per diluted share of $0.52

* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.52 excluding items

* Says board of directors approved quarterly dividend per share of $0.09.

* Qtrly book value per share of $30.48 and adjusted book value per share of $27.30 increased 6% and 9%

* Qtrly net written premiums $ 188.7 million versus $ 171.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)