FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Employers Holdings Q1 operating earnings per share $0.52 excluding items
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 27, 2016 / 10:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Employers Holdings Q1 operating earnings per share $0.52 excluding items

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Employers Holdings Inc

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Employers holdings, inc. Reports first quarter 2016 net income of $0.64, net income excluding the impact of the lpt of $0.54 and operating income per diluted share of $0.52

* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.52 excluding items

* Says board of directors approved quarterly dividend per share of $0.09.

* Qtrly book value per share of $30.48 and adjusted book value per share of $27.30 increased 6% and 9%

* Qtrly net written premiums $ 188.7 million versus $ 171.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.