BRIEF-Hyster-Yale Materials Q1 EPS $0.61
#Market News
April 27, 2016 / 11:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hyster-Yale Materials Q1 EPS $0.61

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc :

* Q1 earnings per share $0.61

* Q1 revenue $604.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $618.8 million

* Yale materials handling, inc. Announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Yale materials handling inc says debt as of march 31, 2016 increased to $63.0 million from $53.1 million at december 31, 2015

* Q1 2016 shipments increase 3%

* “strong u.s. Dollar and weak brazil market performance continue to negatively affect revenues and results”

* Yale materials handling inc says overall global market is expected to decline modestly in 2016

* Yale materials handling inc says expects operating profit and net income in 2016 to be lower than in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
