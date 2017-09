April 27 (Reuters) - United States Lime & Minerals Inc

* United states lime & minerals reports first quarter 2016 results and declares regular quarterly cash dividend

* Q1 revenue rose 11.7 percent to $33.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.73