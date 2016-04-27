BRIEF-Detour Gold reports Q1 earnings per share $0.16

April 27 (Reuters) - Detour Gold Corp

* Detour gold reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.16

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.07

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $163 million versus i/b/e/s view $168.5 million

* Qtrly gold production of 127,136 ounces

* Detour gold reaffirms its 2016 guidance of between 540,000 and 590,000 ounces of gold

* Projected sustaining capital expenditures for 2016 remain as previously stated at approximately $60 to $70 million

* Capitalized stripping is estimated to be between $5 and $10 million for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)