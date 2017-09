April 27 (Reuters) - Exco Technologies Limited

* Results for second quarter ended march 31, 2016

* Q2 sales rose 6 percent to c$133.4 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.21

* “outlook for exco over rest of year continues to be fundamentally strong”

* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.29, revenue view c$135.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S