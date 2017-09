BRIEF-Kraton Performance Polymers reports Q1 earnings of $2.84/share

April 27 (Reuters) - Kraton Performance Polymers Inc

* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.80

* Q1 revenue $419.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $463.1 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue about $1.8 billion

* Kraton Performance Polymers, Inc. announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $2.84

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 revenue view $1.86 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2016 EBITDA estimate remains unchanged in range of $370.0 million to $390.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)