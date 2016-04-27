FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-TAL International Q1 adjusted EPS $0.44
April 27, 2016 / 11:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-TAL International Q1 adjusted EPS $0.44

April 27 (Reuters) - Tal International Group Inc

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.44

* Tal international group, inc. Reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total leasing revenues $149.2 million versus $149.0 million

* Continues to make progress on announced merger with triton container international limited

* Triton container international limited merger is expected to close in q2 of 2016

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.45per share

