BRIEF-TAL International Q1 adjusted EPS $0.44

April 27 (Reuters) - Tal International Group Inc

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.44

* Tal international group, inc. Reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total leasing revenues $149.2 million versus $149.0 million

* Continues to make progress on announced merger with triton container international limited

* Triton container international limited merger is expected to close in q2 of 2016

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.45per share

