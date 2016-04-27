BRIEF-TAL International Q1 adjusted EPS $0.44

April 27 (Reuters) - Tal International Group Inc
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.44
* Tal international group, inc. Reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total leasing revenues $149.2 million versus $149.0 million
* Continues to make progress on announced merger with triton container international limited
* Triton container international limited merger is expected to close in q2 of 2016
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.45per share
