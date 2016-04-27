FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Goldcorp Q1 earnings per share $0.10
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 27, 2016 / 11:06 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Goldcorp Q1 earnings per share $0.10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Goldcorp Inc :

* Q1 earnings per share $0.10

* Goldcorp reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reconfirmed 2016 guidance

* Reconfirmed 2016 guidance

* Sees 2016 gold production is expected to be between 2.8 and 3.1 million ounces

* Qtrly gold production 783,700 ounces versus 724,800 ounces

* As of March 31, 2016, company had total liquidity of approximately $3.2 billion

* Over next two years, targeting $250 million per year in mine site and corporate efficiencies

* During Q2, gold production will be negatively impacted by planned lower grade mining sequences in most mines

* On track to meet its operating and capital cost guidance for 2016

* Growth capital during 2016 is expected to be approximately $100 million

* Qtrly revenues $944 million versus $1,017 million

* Expected to be substantially free cash flow positive for 2016

* Qtrly silver produced 7.7 million ounces versus 8.5 million ounces Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.