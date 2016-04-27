FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Oil States International Q1 adj loss per share $0.24 excluding items
#Market News
April 27, 2016 / 11:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Oil States International Q1 adj loss per share $0.24 excluding items

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Oil States International Inc :

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.24 excluding items

* Q1 revenue $169.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $192 million

* Oil states announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.26

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* “we were unable to offset impacts of continued deterioration in market conditions”

* Were able to further reduce our debt by $37 million in q1

* “given 2016 outlook, global E&P spending levels are expected to decline for a second consecutive year”

* Offshore products backlog totaled $306 million at march 31, 2016 compared to $340 million reported at December 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
