April 27 (Reuters) - Silicon Motion Technology Corp

* Silicon motion announces results for the period ended march 31, 2016

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.68

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 sales $112.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $106.2 million

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.65

* For q2 of 2016, management expects revenue to increase 5% to 10% sequentially

* Sees fy 2016 revenue up 27 to 32 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: